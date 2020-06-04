‘Men can’t say their lives have been destroyed by grief’

Media player
Life After Death: How I coped becoming a widower
Tosin Teriba has had to deal with her fair share of grief, losing both her parents in the space of three months. Despite her loss she believes death and grief should not be such a taboo subject.
In this film Tosin brings together Marco Bulmer-Rizzi and Mark Wilock whose long-term partners have both died. They discuss how they felt they were treated differently as men.
Directed and edited by: Cebolakhe Luthuli
Produced by: Kesewaa Browne and Jade Thompson
Executively Produced by: Karlene Pinnock
Commissioned by: Kimberley Rowell
04 Jun 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window