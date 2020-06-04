‘Men can’t say their lives have been destroyed by grief’

Video

Tosin Teriba has had to deal with her fair share of grief, losing both her parents in the space of three months. Despite her loss she believes death and grief should not be such a taboo subject.

In this film Tosin brings together Marco Bulmer-Rizzi and Mark Wilock whose long-term partners have both died. They discuss how they felt they were treated differently as men.

Directed and edited by: Cebolakhe Luthuli

Produced by: Kesewaa Browne and Jade Thompson

Executively Produced by: Karlene Pinnock

Commissioned by: Kimberley Rowell