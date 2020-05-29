The African-American high fashion pioneer
Video

As an African-American woman working in high fashion, Ann Lowe was a groundbreaking figure.

She designed bespoke clothing for American high society for decades.

Judith Guile went to work in Ann's Madison Avenue salon in the 1960s.

