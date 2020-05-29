Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The African-American high fashion pioneer
As an African-American woman working in high fashion, Ann Lowe was a groundbreaking figure.
She designed bespoke clothing for American high society for decades.
Judith Guile went to work in Ann's Madison Avenue salon in the 1960s.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
29 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window