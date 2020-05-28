Video

On Thursdays - before lockdown, before coronavirus changed everything - Katherine Cox would walk around London providing much-needed trauma therapy to homeless people. Many of whom had experience of abuse and sexual assault.

Katherine works for the charity SurvivorsUK and her work is part of a joint project with Westminster Council to provide mental health support to London's homeless.

But then lockdown happened, and everything changed for Katherine and her clients.

Produced and filmed by Craig Langran and Maria Nicola

Executive Producer: Rob Brown

Commissioning Editor: Nisha Lilia Diu