Video

The first year of university is a chance for young adults to have a fresh start in a new city with a brand new group of friends. Many are told it will be the best year of their life. But what was it like when Covid-19 hit and the first year experience ended unexpectedly?

We spoke to Eloise, Sean and Josh about how moving back home has impacted their mental health, friendships and university experience.

Produced and edited by: Ammar Ebrahim

Commissioning editor: Kimberley Rowell