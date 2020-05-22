Mental struggles captured in lockdown

Video

Now isolating with her brother, boyfriend and seriously ill father in a small cottage in Wales, fine art photographer Suzie Larke has found herself presented with surprising new creative opportunities, despite the difficult lockdown.

Suzie’s project ‘UNSEEN’ uses photography to help people express their inner experiences of struggle and their own mental wellbeing in an empowering and engaging way. Her conceptual, surreal images aim to represent an internal state rather than capturing a moment in time. Suzie combines photographs to present a single un-tampered image that defies logic and challenges our notion of reality.

Now in lockdown Suzie is putting call out for others to have a go, no matter what their skill level or chosen medium using the hashtag UNSEEN.

Filmed, produced and edited by: Ian Smith

Commissioning editor: Kimberley Rowell