The 1957 flu that killed a million people

The 1957 flu that killed one million people
In 1957 a new strain of avian flu emerged in East Asia and quickly spread around the world, killing at least one million people.
Sumi Krishna was nine years old when she caught the virus in India.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
10 May 2020
