Video

18-year-old Tia decided not to return to her family home to isolate during the coronavirus lockdown.

Instead, she's one of only a few volunteers who've stayed in Calais to work at the migrant camps.

Speaking to File on 4, she says there's not enough space for migrants to practice social distancing, and hygiene facilities are poor.

But the Calais local government say they're finding suitable alternative shelter for the migrants, while those remaining in the camps have access to soap, water and showers.

Produced and Edited by: Eleanor Layhe

Executive Producer: Kimberley Rowell