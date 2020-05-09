Coronavirus and mum's life-limiting disease

Video

Huntington's disease is caused by a faulty gene that causes part of the brain to become damaged over time.

We first met Danielle and her family last year when Danielle was tested and found out she also has the disease gene.

We wanted to find out how she and her family were doing during lockdown.

If you are affected by anything in this film, you can get advice and information on Huntington's disease here.

May is Huntington's awareness month, more information available here.

Produced and filmed by: Alice Wright and Tom Beal

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell