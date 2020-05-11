Video

Alan works as a concierge. In his spare time he composes songs with political themes. But he also had a much uglier hobby: leaving nasty messages online – often hateful, racist and threatening.

One of those at the receiving end of his abuse is a high-profile political activist and businesswoman. Gina Miller gets so many nasty messages and threats from people like Alan that she has had to hire security.

At our request, the two agreed to meet. So what happened next?

This video was filmed in early March, prior to coronavirus social distancing measures.

Reporter: Marianna Spring

Producer: Reha Kansara

Video Journalist: Kat Macaulay

This story is part of Crossing Divides, a season about bringing people together in a fragmented world.

