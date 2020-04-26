The farmers bringing their fields indoors
The farmers bringing their fields indoors

Food is often transported hundreds or thousands of miles before it reaches our kitchens.

Some companies are trying to change that, so they’re growing fruit and veg in cities, in indoor vertical farms. Crops are grown on shelves, stacked on top of each other.

A video for People Fixing the World by Tom Garmeson and Dina Newman.

