Hair shaving and DIY beauty during lockdown

Video

As hair dye and clippers become the next thing on the stockpile list - we take a look at how three people have been managing their hair, makeup and nail maintenance during lockdown.

Audrey from Paris, who is living alone in London, is removing her Shellac nail gel for the first time, after years of going to a salon.

Bernicia, a makeup artist in London with her own salon, has transferred her business online and is meeting people from all over the world.

Mario, who has an autoimmune disease, has left London to go to live in his family's home in Norfolk with his grandad. He shaves his head for the first time with clippers.

Produced by: Natalie Truswell

Edited by: Kathryn Parker

Commissioned by: Kimberley Rowell