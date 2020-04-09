Love and dating during Coronavirus

Video

Three couples are navigating very different dating situations.

Kellyn found herself in Spain as the country went into lockdown, and decided to move in with a man she'd just met; couple Molly and Stuart have moved in together, but definitely not in the way they had planned; and Rosie is stuck in limbo unable to see the woman she'd been dating.

This is how their weekends look living in their new circumstances.

Produced by: Natalie Truswell

Edited by: Jemma Cox

Commissioned by: Kimberley Rowell