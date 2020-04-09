Media player
From patient to healer: How this woman is saving lives
Women in Uganda are learning how to treat their neighbours for depression.
They are getting involved because there aren’t enough resources for professional care, especially for people from poor backgrounds.
A video by Anne Okumu for People Fixing the World
09 Apr 2020
