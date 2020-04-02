Sewing scrubs for the NHS

Media player
Coronavirus: Volunteers help protect NHS workers
BBC Stories meets the army of volunteers making scrubs for doctors, sending spare masks to hospitals and making hand sanitiser from chemicals.
Video Journalist: Ed Emsley
Producer: Ruth Evans
Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell
02 Apr 2020
