Rob Lawrie, the ex-squaddie, and the girl taken
Ex-soldier-turned-good-Samaritan Rob Lawrie thought he was involved in the heart-breaking, but straightforward story of an Afghan father and his motherless daughter as they struggled to get to the UK.
The following four years saw him fall into a web of lies and life-changing events.
Girl Taken is a 10-part podcast from BBC Radio 4, available on BBC Sounds.
30 Mar 2020
