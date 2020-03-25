There's treasure in your toilet and it can help the planet
There's treasure in your toilet and it can help the planet

The waste that we flush down the toilet contains a valuable nutrient. And in the Netherlands they are finding ways to extract it and use it as a fertiliser.

A video for People Fixing the World by Richard Kenny and William Kremer.

Additional footage: Getty

