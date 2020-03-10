The detransitioners - he2she2he

Media player
From he to she and back to he again
Brian and Daniel are detransitioners. Born male, they both spent more than a decade as trans women, before deciding to go back to their gender at birth.
There are no good figures for the number of trans people who detransition, although it is thought to be a small percentage. But more people are now coming forward to tell their stories.
Video journalist: Lucy Proctor
