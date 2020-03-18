Video

In the 1990's many Bengalis left Bangladesh to start a new life in Italy. They spent the best part of two decades there trying to build a better future for their children. But over the last few years, thousands of Bengalis have been leaving Italy behind to start again in the UK.

We went to meet Salman Khondoker and his dad Harun to learn more about why they decided to leave and find out how they feel about their future in the UK.

The family reflects on how the three different countries they've lived in - Italy, Bangladesh and the UK - have impacted their identity and their community.

Produced, presented and edited by: Ammar Ebrahim

Filmed by: Jade Thompson

Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell