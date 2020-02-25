Monitoring the air quality on board planes
Video

Is the air we breathe on planes contaminated?

A former Concorde captain, Tristan Loraine, who was medically retired after his health deteriorated, monitors the air quality on four routine flights.

The data he collects is analysed at a laboratory and shows a clear pattern of increased levels of ultra-fine particles associated with engine operations while flying, and contaminant levels 25 times higher in an aircraft cabin than in his kitchen.

