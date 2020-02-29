Media player
Saving the banana
Scientists around the world are working on ways to stop banana crops being wiped out by a new strain of Panama disease.
The disease, which has so far affected farms on four continents, reaches the banana plants through infected soil.
Cleaning the soil is almost impossible.
One idea under development the Netherlands is to take away the soil altogether and replace it with something produced in a factory - such as loft insulation.
Hear the full story in the People Fixing the World podcast
Video filmed and edited by Daniel Gordon
29 Feb 2020
