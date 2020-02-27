The rebel nuns who left their convent behind

Media player
The Californian nuns who set up their own community
A group of Californian nuns left their convent and set up their own independent community in 1970.
They’d wanted to reform the convent’s rules – including abandoning their traditional clothing and set prayer times – but their conservative cardinal refused to discuss change.
Former Sister Lucia Van Ruiten tells Witness History about the crisis they caused in the Catholic church.
27 Feb 2020
