YouTube, my faith and me

As more young people shun physical spaces of worship like the mosque or church, social media is the outlet they're turning to to explore their faith; however researchers say that this does not encourage inter-faith dialogue.

What happens when we bring together Muslim influencer Juwayria Ghaz and Hindu vlogger Parle Patel? They discuss how social media has shaped their religious identity, and if the mosque or temple is still relevant to them.

This film is part of the BBC's Crossing Divides season and was produced in collaboration with BBC Asian Network.

Special thanks to Digital Space at London College of Communication, UAL

Produced and filmed by Nalini Sivathasan

Additional filming by Suhail Patel

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell