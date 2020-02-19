Art fights oil in Nigeria

Media player
"Battle Bus" memorialised executed environmentalists
"Battle Bus" was a sculpture made by Sokari Douglas Camp in memory of Nigerian environmentalist Ken Saro Wiwa who was controversially executed in 1995.
The sculpture was seized and impounded by Nigerian port authorities in 2015, when the art work was shipped to Nigeria as a memorial to Ken Saro Wiwa and the eight other activists killed with him.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
19 Feb 2020
