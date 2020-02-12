One man's lonely journey across the ice

Media player
Crossing Antarctica solo: A lonely journey across the ice
In 1996 Norwegian explorer Børge Ousland became the first person to cross Antarctica alone.
It took him more than two months to ski across the most desolate landscape on earth, encountering temperatures of -40 degrees Celsius.
He spoke to Witness History about his groundbreaking journey and the loneliness he battled.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
12 Feb 2020
