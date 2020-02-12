One man's lonely journey across the ice
In 1996 Norwegian explorer Børge Ousland became the first person to cross Antarctica alone.

It took him more than two months to ski across the most desolate landscape on earth, encountering temperatures of -40 degrees Celsius.

He spoke to Witness History about his groundbreaking journey and the loneliness he battled.

