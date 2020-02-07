'I know that Angelo Ray won't be forgotten'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I know that Angelo Ray won't be forgotten'

Nothing could prepare Valentina Daprile for losing her son, Angelo Ray, when he was eight days old.

But she and her husband Luigi were determined to donate his organs so that another baby could live.

It was something the hospital had never considered before.

  • 07 Feb 2020