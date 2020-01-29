The ancient oak tree that taught the world a lesson

Video

Fifteen million trees were felled by the Great Storm which hit the south of England in 1987.

But the remarkable Turner's Oak in Kew Gardens in London not only survived the storm, but also changed the way that trees are cared for around the world.

Tony Kirkham, head of the Arboretum at Kew Gardens has been telling Witness History about what he learned from the ancient oak.

