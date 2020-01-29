The ancient oak tree that taught the world a lesson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The oak tree in Kew Gardens that taught the world a lesson

Fifteen million trees were felled by the Great Storm which hit the south of England in 1987.

But the remarkable Turner's Oak in Kew Gardens in London not only survived the storm, but also changed the way that trees are cared for around the world.

Tony Kirkham, head of the Arboretum at Kew Gardens has been telling Witness History about what he learned from the ancient oak.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 29 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Risking my life to protect Congo's rainforest