How does DNA testing affect sperm donor anonymity?

Video

Anyone who donated sperm, eggs or embryos in the UK before April 2005 was promised life-long anonymity.

But has the rise of home DNA testing changed the possibility of identifying Natasha's donor and genetic siblings?

By 2019, approximately 26 million people worldwide had taken a direct-to-consumer DNA test, and it has been projected that this could reach 100 million by 2021.

As the size of the databases held by DNA testing companies grows, it could become easier for users to trace genetic family members. What does this mean for the rights of donors and donor-conceived people in the UK?

Produced, filmed and edited by James Stewart

Commissioning editor: Kimberley Rowell