How I helped convict the bishop who abused me

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Survivor's story: Church of England sex abuse scandal
Phil Johnson was groomed and abused by members of the clergy as a schoolboy in Eastbourne during the 1970s and 80s.
His testimony describes how two priests and Bishop Peter Ball abused him.
This is the story of how Peter Ball was eventually brought to justice and a cover-up that went to the highest levels of the Church of England.
You can watch the two-part series 'Exposed: The Church's Darkest Secret' on BBC iPlayer here.
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this piece please visit the BBC Action Line.
Edited by: Ahmen Khawaja
-
23 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window