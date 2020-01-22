Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Risking my life to protect Congo's rainforest
In 1996 the Democratic Republic of Congo, then Zaire, was in the grip of a violent civil war.
The conflict reached the remote area of the Ituri forest in the north-east of the country - an area with enormous biodiversity but also rich in rare minerals.
For several months dedicated conservationist Corneille Ewango hid in the forest from armed groups to try and protect the area’s plants and animals, despite repeated threats to his life.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
22 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window