Risking my life to protect Congo's rainforest

In 1996 the Democratic Republic of Congo, then Zaire, was in the grip of a violent civil war.

The conflict reached the remote area of the Ituri forest in the north-east of the country - an area with enormous biodiversity but also rich in rare minerals.

For several months dedicated conservationist Corneille Ewango hid in the forest from armed groups to try and protect the area’s plants and animals, despite repeated threats to his life.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.