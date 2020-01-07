Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teaching school kids to be entrepreneurs
Children are learning how to run their own businesses while they are still at school in Uganda. It's hoped that if they get these skills while they are young, they'll be more successful when they graduate.
A video by Anne Okumu
For more, listen to the People Fixing the World podcast
-
07 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window