Food allergies: Intolerance is not the same

According to NHS England, the number of under 18s being admitted to hospital in England with a severe allergic reaction has risen every year for the past five years. Severe allergic reactions can be caused by many triggers including medication, insect stings and foods.

Even a tiny amount of these allergens can be enough to set off a severe life-threatening allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis which requires immediate medical attention.

Rhys and Ryan are brothers who were born with food allergies to eggs, dairy and nuts which means a strict diet and careful checking of the foods they eat.

For further information, visit: www.nhs.uk/conditions/anaphylaxis

