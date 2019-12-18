The delivery driver who takes away your rubbish
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The delivery driver who takes away your rubbish

Buying stuff online means more parcels are being delivered to people's homes.

One city has found a clever way to make sure this doesn't mean more lorries on its roads.

Hear the full story in the People Fixing the World podcast

Video: Richard Kenny

Camera: Martin Ekelin

  • 18 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Could electric roads spark a green transport revolution?