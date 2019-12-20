Getting justice for rape victims
Video

People who have been raped can face a traumatic journey through the legal system and their attackers often go free.

But care centres and specially designed courts in South Africa are improving things.

A video by Richard Kenny and Lily Freeston

  • 20 Dec 2019
