The shooting of Amadou Diallo

It was one of the most controversial police shootings of the 1990s.

Four white police officers in New York gunned down an unarmed West African immigrant outside his front door.

The death of Amadou Diallo sparked mass protests in the US.

His mother Kadiatou Diallo has been speaking to Witness History about her son, and his legacy.

