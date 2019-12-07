You match the description: stop and search

Video

Stop and search is a controversial police power to stop, question and search a person who is suspected of doing something illegal, including carrying drugs.

In 2017 - 2018, there were 3 stop and searches for every 1,000 white people, compared with 29 stop and searches for every 1,000 black people.

The police currently have the power to stop and search under legislative powers including: Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence (PACE) Act 1984, Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, Section 44/47A of the Terrorism Act 2000 and Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Documentary maker Aaron Roach Bridgeman who has been stopped and searched himself multiple times, investigates the Section terminology, its interpretation and finds out more from suspects, police, campaigners and others directly affected about the importance of remaining calm.

You can watch the full documentary on iPlayer. If you're from outside the UK you can watch the film here.

Produced and Directed by: Cebo Luthuli

Additional filming and editing: Levi Jouavel & Alvaro Alvarez

Executive Producer: Lucy Proctor

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell