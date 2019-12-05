Media player
Life after Death: The text message that made a baby
Soon after their wedding, Lenee and Jeremi Kehnt had a serious conversation about Jeremi’s smoking. Lenee wanted him to quit, so he could “stick around longer”.
The conversation got Jeremi thinking, and led to him sending a text message that became more important than either of them could possibly have imagined.
05 Dec 2019
