The British sculptor who became a world favourite
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The British sculptor who became a world favourite

During the 20th century Henry Moore revolutionised the world of sculpture - changing the way the human body was seen and setting his works in natural landscapes.

By the 1970s he was the most famous British sculptor in the world.

His daughter Mary has been speaking to Witness history.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 05 Dec 2019
Go to next video: From cakes to computers