From cakes to computers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How a cake company pioneered the first office computer
In the early 1950s the British catering firm J Lyons & Co, pioneered the world's first automated office system.
It was called LEO - Lyons Electronic Office - and was used in stock-taking, food ordering and payrolls for the company.
Soon it was being hired out to UK government ministries and other British businesses.
Mary Coombs worked on the first LEO computer and was the first woman to become a commercial computer programmer.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-50559357/how-a-cake-company-pioneered-the-first-office-computerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window