'I saw the soldiers who killed El Salvador's priests'

Video

In November 1989 Salvadoran soldiers dragged six Jesuit priests from their beds and murdered them along with their housekeeper and her teenage daughter.

The Salvadoran government tried to blame the killings on left-wing rebels, but their version was contradicted by the evidence of one woman, Lucia Cerna, who was hiding near the site of the murders.

Lucia Cerna recalls the huge risks she took to tell her dramatic story.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.