Sucking up CO2 from one of the world's worst emitters
It's an indispensable material - the glue that sticks much of what we build together. But when we make it, we also produce a massive amount of carbon dioxide.
What is it? And have these people found a solution to make it greener?
A film by Nick Holland for People Fixing The World. Like, Share, Engage.
20 Nov 2019
