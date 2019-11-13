‘The Berlin Wall fell and I smelt cake’
30 years on: The legacy of the Berlin Wall for Germany

Sarah, from West Berlin, was 10 years old when the Berlin Wall came down, and for her it brings memories of cake and connecting to others.

Leonie is 18 and from East Berlin. She believes German history could be revisited, and it's about time the reunification process the country has been through is seen from a different lens.

  • 13 Nov 2019