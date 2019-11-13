This fire alarm can alert your neighbours as well as you
Fires are common and spread quickly in informal settlements where homes are packed tightly together.

So a South African company designed an alarm to warn whole neighbourhoods when they could be in danger. This is how it works.

A video by Lily Freeston and Richard Kenny for People Fixing the World.

