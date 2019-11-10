Media player
Grime artist Jay0117 explores the white race conversation
Jack Waters, aka Jay0117, is a grime artist from Bristol. He wants to know what terms such as "whiteness, white privilege" and "white supremacy" mean for him and the people around him.
He gets advice from writer Layla Saad, who ran a 28-day Instagram challenge called Me And White Supremacy that went viral. He then chats to his friends and fellow Bristolians about race, racism and what it means to be white.
Filmed and edited by Lucy Proctor
Additional filming by Jade Thompson
Commissioning editor: Kimberley Rowell
10 Nov 2019
