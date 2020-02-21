Media player
'When we get to America we will get on our knees and kiss the ground'
In this clip from Wes Hurley's autobiographical film, Little Potato, about growing up gay in the Soviet Union, Wes's mother Elena describes why she became a mail-order bride to escape to the US with her son, and how, once there, she and Wes faced unexpected oppression from her new husband, a Christian fundamentalist.
21 Feb 2020
