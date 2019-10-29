Ibiza: One Season Too Many?

Video

Superstar DJs and world-famous clubs normally make the headlines about Ibiza.

But every season puts more pressure on the island's sustainability.

How much longer can Ibiza cope this way?

Amber Haque travels to San Antonio's West End, and finds out about diversity in House music and the destruction threatening Ibiza's natural beauty.

You can watch the full documentary here.

Reporter/Producer: Amber Haque

Camera: Ego Media

Editor: Jamie Burns, Tobenn Whitaker & Ahmen Khawaja

Executive Producer: Kimberley Rowell