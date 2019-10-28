Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How money launderers clean dirty drug money
Following criminal cash from the streets of London to the gold markets of Dubai, BBC Panorama and the French media company Premieres Lignes reveal how an international crime gang laundered millions in drug money.
This animation shows the extraordinary lengths the gang went to make their dirty drug money appear ‘clean’.
You can watch the full story on iPlayer soon after the broadcast on the 28th October at 20:30 BST.
Animator: Sian Butcher
Producers: Hannah Livingston and Tim Robinson
-
28 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window