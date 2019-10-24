I’m a Muslim artist inspired by the female body

Media player
Art starts conversations about being a black, Muslim woman
Buki wants her art to start conversations about what it’s like to be a black, Muslim woman living in the UK.
This film is part of My Faith, My Way – a BBC World Service Series about young Brits expressing their faith in ways you won’t expect.
Producer and Editor: Joanne Whalley
Camera: Owen Kean
