Standout Sikh: Trolled for my unique talent

Gurpreet, who is Sikh, was trolled for bodyweight workouts
When Gurpreet started posting her workouts on Instagram she was trolled by people who said it wasn’t the sort of thing Sikh women should be doing.
Now, she wants to prove them wrong and is on a mission to show the world that Sikhs can be ‘badass’.
This film is part of My Faith, My Way – a BBC World Service Series about young Brits expressing their faith in ways you won’t expect.
Producer and Editor: Joanne Whalley
Camera: Owen Kean
22 Oct 2019
