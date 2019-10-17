Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bella Thorne fighting back on deepfake pornography
It’s getting easier than ever to make fake things look real. AI generated deepfake videos that simulate real people into fake situations is growing at an alarming rate.
96% of these videos are of female celebrities having their likenesses swapped into sexually explicit videos - without their knowledge or consent.
But how far away are we from this technology being easily accessible to the general public?
Actress Bella Thorne opens up about her own experience of deepfake abuse.
Reporter: Megha Mohan
Director: Yousef Eldin
-
17 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window