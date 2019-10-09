Media player
How the Great Barrier Reef was saved in the 1960s
In the 1960s, conservationists began fighting to prevent the Queensland government from allowing mining and oil drilling on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.
It was declared a marine park by the Australian government in 1975.
Eddie Hegerl has spent his life trying to protect the coral reef from destruction and says every time he dives there he finds something new.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
09 Oct 2019
